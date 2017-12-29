Former Craig Beach police chief faces child-porn charge

YOUNGSTOWN — Former Crag Beach police Chief Andrew Soloman has been charged in federal court with one count of receiving child pornography.

U.S. Marshals arrested Soloman today after the charge was filed in federal court in Youngstown. He has yet to be indicted.

An affidavit accompanying a criminal complaint said that Soloman, 36, of Warren, acknowledged receiving several pictures from a 16-year-old girl on his cellphone which he deemed to be inappropriate.

He also sent her pictures of himself showing his genitals, the affidavit said.

Soloman first met the girl in October when he answered a call for an unruly juvenile in Lake Milton. The affidavit also said that the girl told investigators she and Soloman had sex.

Court records do not show a hearing date for Soloman.