Warren developer to renovate and reopen Robins Theater

Staff report

WARREN

Downtown developer Mark Marvin has purchased the historic Robins Theater downtown, and his development group intends to begin early next year to restore it to its original use as a theater.

“We want to return the building to the crown jewel it once was,” Martin said. “We want to bring people, a lot of foot traffic, back downtown,” he said.

The 1,500-seat theater at 160 E. Market St., just east of Courthouse Square, was built in 1923 but has been vacant for decades.

Marvin’s Downtown Development Group bought the facility Dec. 21 for $375,000 from Heritage Galleria Ltd., according to county auditor’s records.

Marvin said the renovation will cost $5 million to $7 million and take about two years.

Marvin has partnered with Sunrise Entertainment to book the entertainment that will be offered. Sunrise Entertainment promotes shows at the Warren Community Amphitheater, W.D. Packard Music Hall, Stambaugh Auditorium and Powers Auditorium and DeYor Performing Arts Theater.

Marvin’s company owns 35 properties downtown, including 12 on Park Avenue, 10 on Market Street, nine on Franklin Street and two on Pine Street.

That includes 11 buildings and a large number of vacant lots that will be used for parking as various Downtown Development Group projects are completed. The company also owns the former SCOPE senior center on West Market Street that is planned to be a winery and restaurant.

A Feb. 6 news conference is planned to provide a look at the inside of the Robins after it’s been cleaned up. One of the first projects will be to remove and re-upholster the seats.