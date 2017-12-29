JOBS
Defense lawyers want evidence suppressed in Jacob Larosa murder case


Published: Thu, December 28, 2017 @ 9:55 p.m.

WARREN — The judge in the Jacob Larosa aggravated-murder case on today heard an audio recording of an apparently highly intoxicated Jacob Larosa in the hours after he was accused of killing his elderly neighbor.

Judge W. Wyatt McKay of Trumbull County Common Pleas Court also heard testimony from two Niles police officers, who described potentially incriminating “utterances” they said Larosa made when they encountered him at his home and at St. Joseph Warren Hospital that day.

Judge McKay must decide whether any of the evidence police gathered March 31, 2015, should be suppressed from the Larosa’s Feb. 12 trial.

For the complete story, read Friday's Vindicator and Vindy.com

