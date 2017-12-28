County considers housing female veterans at Oak Hill

YOUNGSTOWN — Mahoning County Commissioner Carol Rimedio-Righetti said she is working with officials at the federal, state and local level to explore providing transitional housing for female veterans at the Oakhill Renaissance Center.

“I’m so excited about this because I just think there’s not enough help given to female veterans who have the same issues as male veterans,” she said.

The only housing in the area that allows female veterans to live separate from men is in Summit County and currently has about 10 beds, she said.

Rimedio-Righetti said she will be meeting with others would as early as next week to discuss potential options and costs.