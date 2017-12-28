JOBS
City traffic stop leads to gun, drug charges


Published: Thu, December 28, 2017 @ 10:47 a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Police found a gun and five rocks of crack cocaine about 6:30 p.m. Wednesday after pulling a car over on a South Side street for driving without lights.

Reports said the driver, Quentin Jones, 30, of Pasadena Avenue, was acting nervous when police approached him and officers could see five rocks of crack cocaine in a cup holder.

Underneath the driver’s seat officers also found a loaded 9mm handgun.

Jones was arrested on charges of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle and possession of cocaine and booked into the Mahoning County jail.

Reports said Jones told police he turned the lights off because he was texting someone then could not figure out how to turn the lights back on.

