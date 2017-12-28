Boardman man pleads guilty in robbery case

YOUNGSTOWN — A man pleaded guilty this morning to his role in a string of robberies across Mahoning County.

Kenneth Hubbard, 37, of Boardman, pleaded guilty to the three counts of burglary, four counts of receiving stolen property and one count of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity on which he was indicted.

Detectives accused Hubbard, along with three others, of committing a string of robberies in Boardman, New Springfield, Youngstown, Petersburg and North Lima.

Prosecutors will recommend a nine-year prison sentence contingent upon Hubbard cooperating against his co-defendants.

Hubbard received an eight-year prison sentence from a Trumbull County Common Pleas Court judge in November for injuring a 73-year-old woman while stealing her purse.

The nine-year sentence would run concurrent to the Trumbull County sentence.

Three others indicted alongside Hubbard in Mahoning County — Steven Timmons, 30, Ronald Shaffer Jr., 24, both with Mahoning County jail listed as their address; and Daniel Dixon Jr., 23, of Silliman Street — have cases that remain open.

Timmins has a trial on 29 charges scheduled for Jan. 22. Judge Maureen A. Sweeney will preside.