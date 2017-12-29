12 dead in fast-moving New York City apartment fire

NEW YORK (AP) — Twelve people were killed and four more were seriously injured and fighting for their lives late tonight in a fast-moving fire at an apartment building on a frigid night in the Bronx, according to New York City's mayor.

The victims included a child about a year old, Mayor Bill de Blasio said during a briefing outside the building.

"We may lose others as well," he said.

Fire Commissioner Daniel Nigro called the fire, "historic in its magnitude," because of the number of lives lost.

"Our hearts go out to every person who lost a loved one here and everyone who is fighting for their lives," he said.

The blaze broke out at a five-story building, a block from the grounds of the Bronx Zoo.

About 170 firefighters worked in bone-chilling cold, just 15 degrees, to rescue people from the building. Water sprayed from hoses froze into ice on the street.

The fire began on the first floor just before 7 p.m. and quickly ripped through much of the building, officials said.