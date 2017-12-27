Tuesday kicked off Kwanzaa at New Bethel Baptist

By Samantha Phillips

sphillips@vindy.com

YOUNGSTOWN

The bitter cold didn’t stop a few hundred community residents from filing into New Bethel Baptist Church for its 51st Kwanzaa celebration.

The festivities kicked off Tuesday night with a performance from Harambee Youth Organization members. Young men energetically pounded the drums as women wearing colorful, traditional African dress danced gracefully to the beat, performing a traditional routine.

The seven-day celebration lasts from Dec. 26 to Jan. 1. Each day correlates with a principle, which is one of the Nguzo Saba, the holiday’s seven guiding principles. Tuesday night’s principle focused on Umoja, which is Swahili for unity.

The nonreligious holiday honors African heritage and African-American culture, but everyone in the community is welcome to attend. Lynnette Miller, founder of the Harambee Coalition, said the principles apply to everybody.

The Rev. Kenneth Simon, pastor of the South Side church, said the celebration is important to the community, and he enjoys watching young people participate while their parents watch from the crowd. “We’re always excited about this,” he said.

“Unity, self-determination, collective work and responsibility, cooperative economics, purpose, creativity and faith – all these principles are important to our survival and for the betterment of our people,” the Rev. Mr. Simon said.

Miller, a retired Youngs-town City Schools educator, said she has participated in Kwanzaa since she was young, and she has been coordinating the performance at the church since 1977.

“It’s a spiritual holiday – it is based on our values and principles,” Miller said. “We celebrate our history, our heritage and our culture. We celebrate our victories and reflect on our defeats so we can try to do better next year.”

Kwanzaa is Swahili for “first fruits,” Miller explained.

Zakiya Miller, Miller’s daughter, said the celebration is a night where people come together to share a sense of unity and pride with their families. There are three public celebrations for Kwanzaa, and the other four nights are celebrated at home with family and friends.

The next public celebration will take place Thursday at Beulah Baptist Church, dedicated to the principle of Ujima (collective work and responsibility). The last public celebration will occur Saturday at Mount Sinai Baptist Church, dedicated to Nia (purpose).

“Any celebration of Kwanzaa, public or private, you go through the pledge to the flag, the symbols of Kwanzaa and the rituals, which includes lighting the candle that corresponds to the day,” Zakiya Miller said.

Vera Darnell said she is proud to watch her grandchildren participate in the celebration every year. Her grandson is a drummer, and her two granddaughters dance at the celebration.

“It feels great for me because they learn a lot about our culture and the seven principles,” she said. “It’s important we come together as a family.”

The Harambee Coalition, Covenant Chapter No. 48 Order of Eastern Star and New Bethel sponsored the event.