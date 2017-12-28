JOBS
Woman accuses driver of groping, attempted kiss


Published: Wed, December 27, 2017 @ 1:54 p.m.

AUSTINTOWN — A township woman has accused a man of groping and attempting to kiss her after he was hired to drive her to Warren.

The 27-year-old woman hired a driver to take her to a friend’s home in Warren early Friday. She told police the driver introduced himself, began talking to her, and, according to the report, became flirtatious.

She said the driver then placed his hand on her thigh, and she told him to stop, the report said. She said he responded: “Oh come on you American girls like it,” and again placed his hand on her thigh, according to the report.

The woman told the driver to not touch her, and he laughed, put his hand around her shoulder and tried to reach into her shirt, according to the report.

The driver proceeded to grab the woman’s breast, the report said.

The woman said she plans to pursue charges against the driver, the report said.

