« News Home

Warren man's Dec. 20 death ruled a homicide


Published: Wed, December 27, 2017 @ 10:04 a.m.

WARREN — The Dec. 20 death of Larry M. Smith, 34, of Parkman Road Northwest, was the result of a being shot in the back and multiple injuries resulting from a crash, the Trumbull County Coroner's Office reports.

His death was ruled a homicide.

Smith was found with a gunshot wound at about 8:45 p.m. Dec. 20 in a car that had crashed at Mahoning Avenue and Summit Street Northwest. He died at the scene.

Police said they were called to 425 Southern Blvd. Northwest for a report of gunfire from several different callers.

As officers were on their way there, they received other calls of a car leaving the parking lot at high speed. Then they learned of the crash.

Smith was trapped in the car and firefighters removed him.

