JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Thursday service will commemorate quake, oppose new wells


Published: Wed, December 27, 2017 @ 11:56 a.m.

BROOKFIELD — A prayer service conducted by the Rev. Monica Beasley-Martin, of Defenders of the Earth Outreach Mission, will commemorate the sixth anniversary of the Dec. 31, 2011 earthquake that shook Youngstown and was determined to be linked to an injection well.

The service will take place at 1 p.m. Thursday in the gazebo on the village green in Brookfield.

The event will focus on raising opposition to five proposed injection wells to be located in Brookfield, according to a news release from the Frackfree America National Coalition.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes