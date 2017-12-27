Thursday service will commemorate quake, oppose new wells

BROOKFIELD — A prayer service conducted by the Rev. Monica Beasley-Martin, of Defenders of the Earth Outreach Mission, will commemorate the sixth anniversary of the Dec. 31, 2011 earthquake that shook Youngstown and was determined to be linked to an injection well.

The service will take place at 1 p.m. Thursday in the gazebo on the village green in Brookfield.

The event will focus on raising opposition to five proposed injection wells to be located in Brookfield, according to a news release from the Frackfree America National Coalition.