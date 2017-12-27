Second suspect in August shooting death in custody

YOUNGSTOWN — The second suspect in an August shooting death on the South Side is now in custody.

Jamar Sklenchar, 19, was booked into the Mahoning County jail Tuesday by U.S. Marshals on a charge of murder.

He is one of two men charged with the Aug. 29 shooting death of Tyreese Lynch, 22, of East Judson Avenue, who was shot about 12:40 a.m. in a car on Chicago Avenue. He later died of his wounds at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

Sklenchar and Charles Allen, 24, of Campbell, were both secretly indicted by a grand jury for the death of Lynch.

Allen was arrested after a chase in October.