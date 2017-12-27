Pleas of not guilty

YOUNGSTOWN

Former Lowellville Police Chief Richard Jamrozik entered written pleas of not guilty to charges of felonious assault, tampering with evidence and theft in office in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court.

Jamrozik, 41, did not appear at arraignments Tuesday in court, but he filed a written waiver of his arraignment, as well as his pleas.

A grand jury last week indicted Jamrozik on the charges. He is accused of assaulting a former girlfriend, taking money from a home he was at while working as a coroner’s investigator and tampering with a cellphone and a county car to hide evidence of the assault on his girlfriend. He is free after posting a $30,000 bond.

Process reopened

YOUNGSTOWN

Judge Robert N. Rusu Jr. of Mahoning County Probate Court has reopened the application process to fill two vacancies on the Mill Creek MetroParks board, he announced Tuesday.

He previously had accepted applications for one position, but board member Tom Shipka recently announced he would not seek reappointment.

Both three-year terms begin in January, but the judge said he will not rush the selection process. The position is not compensated.

The judge will accept applications until 4:30 p.m. Jan. 4 at the probate court in the Mahoning County Courthouse, 120 Market St., or online at probate.mahoningcountyoh.gov.

A selection committee will screen all new applicants, then refer recommendations to the judge for his final selection.

Poland house fire

POLAND

The Western Reserve Joint Fire District responded early Tuesday to a house fire on Highland Avenue in the township. The Vindicator’s broadcast partner, 21 WFMJ-TV, reported no one was injured, but damage to the house requires the residents to stay somewhere else for now.

Special meeting

YOUNGSTOWN

The city’s board of control will have a special meeting at 9:30 a.m. Thursday in city council’s caucus room, sixth floor, city hall, 26 S. Phelps St.

Council meeting

WARREN

Warren City Council will meet in caucus at 5:15 p.m. and have its regular meeting at 6 p.m. today in the Municipal Justice Building, 141 South St. SE.

Year-end meeting

BROOKFIELD

Brookfield Township trustees will meet for their year-end meeting at 6 p.m. today at the administration building, then adjourn to an executive session.