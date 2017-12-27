Trumbull investigators trying to identify human remains found by hunters in Bristol Township

Staff report

BRISTOLVILLE

The Trumbull County Sheriff’s Office hopes to use dental records from a person missing nearly a year to identify human remains found Monday near Mahan Denman Road.

But the sheriff’s office is also asking for the community’s help in the investigation.

Sheriff Paul Monroe told 21 WFMJ-TV, The Vindicator’s broadcast partner, that two hunters discovered a human skull in a heavily wooded area. They placed an orange vest over the skull and notified authorities.

Officials spent much of Monday and Tuesday in the woods working to recover the remains.

Monroe said the remains were taken to the county coroner’s office in Trumbull Regional Medical Center, where dental records will be used in an effort to identify the deceased.

According to the sheriff, investigators treat every case as a homicide. They believe, however, the remains may be those of a missing-person case from nearly a year ago.

The sheriff says the body is so badly decomposed that no name can be released yet. The hunters were about a half-mile into the woods when they made the discovery, Monroe said.