Mahoning County prosecutor will challenge McKinney subpoenas


Published: Wed, December 27, 2017 @ 5:51 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — The Mahoning County Prosecutor’s office will challenge Sean McKinney’s right to issue subpoenas.

The office filed a motion Tuesday to quash subpoenas with the Mahoning County Clerk of Court.

This came after McKinney subpoenaed more than a dozen county officials asking them to appear for depositions today and Friday.

The prosecutor’s office argues McKinney does not have the right to issue subpoenas until the court orders discovery.

No ruling has been made in the case, over which visiting Judge Patricia A. Cosgrove is presiding.

