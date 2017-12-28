Huntington, Home Savings settle suit

YOUNGSTOWN — Huntington Bank and Home Savings Bank have reached a settlement in a lawsuit Huntington filed against Home Savings back in October.

Columbus-based Huntington Bank had filed suit against Youngstown-based Home Savings and three of its employees, claiming unfair business practice.

The settlement details were not released.

Huntington contended three of its former employees now employed by Home Savings used confidential and proprietary information of Huntington to help themselves and Home Savings to secure business from Huntington customers, which violates the Defend Trade Secrets Act, Huntington said in its original filing.

Since the banks settled, Judge Benita Y. Pearson of the U.S. District Court Northern District of Ohio Eastern Division dismissed the case.

