Hat tradition warms the heads and ears of Youngstown students

YOUNGSTOWN — Youngstown City Schools students got their pick of hats of all colors, shapes and sizes to keep their ears warm this winter.

The Loose Knit Guild and the Western Reserve Knitting Guild provided hand-knit hats for students last week before students kicked off their weeklong school break.

Melissa Puhalla, city schools early childhood supervisor, said students, parents and teachers all enjoy the annual hat giveaway.

“It’s just an all-around great tradition,” she said.

No one could pinpoint how long the tradition has been going on, but about the time the Western Reserve Knitting Guild started in 1984, Eileen Dodson, hat chairwoman, said the group was focused on giving back.

“It was a service project,” Dodson said. “We called it ‘Caps for Kids,’ and we gave knitted hats to kids who needed them.”

Now, the project has extended to all children – offering warm ears to everyone.

