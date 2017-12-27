JOBS
France opens probe into tainted baby milk


Published: Wed, December 27, 2017 @ 12:00 a.m.

Associated Press

PARIS

French authorities have launched a judicial probe in a tainted baby milk scandal in which several million products were recalled over fears of salmonella contamination.

A judicial official said Tuesday the Paris prosecutor’s office opened a preliminary investigation for “endangering lives of others,” “unintentional injuries by negligence” and “aggravated fraud.”

The official wasn’t authorized to speak publicly and requested anonymity.

The probe is targeting French diary giant Lactalis, which has apologized to customers and said tests confirmed a salmonella outbreak at one of its production sites.

