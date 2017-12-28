Evaluation ordered for postal worker in colleagues’ slayings

COLUMBUS (AP) — A mental evaluation has been ordered for a disgruntled postal worker accused of fatally shooting his supervisor at an Ohio post office and then killing a postmaster outside her apartment.

Franklin County court records Wednesday didn’t elaborate on the evaluation. No attorney was listed for the worker, Deshaune Stewart, of Columbus.

Police say Stewart was naked during both attacks. They say he first killed Lance Dempsey at a post office in suburban Dublin early Saturday.

Police were later called about an armed man chasing a woman at a nearby apartment complex. Postmaster Ginger Ballard was found dead between vehicles with blunt-force trauma to her head, and Stewart was arrested.

Police say the violence appeared to be retaliation against two people involved in Stewart’s pending dismissal at work.