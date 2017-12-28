Developer to renovate, reopen historic Robins Theater in Warren

WARREN — Downtown developer Mark Marvin has purchased the historic Robins Theater downtown, and his development group intends to begin early next year to restore it to its original use as a theater.

“We want to return the building to the crown jewel it once was,” Martin said. “We want to bring people, a lot of foot traffic, back downtown,” he said.

The 1,500-seat theater at 160 E. Market St., just east of Courthouse Square, was built in 1923 but has been vacant for decades.

Marvin’s Downtown Development Group bought the facility Dec. 21 for $375,000 from Heritage Galleria Ltd., according to county auditor’s records.

Marvin said the renovation will cost $5 million to $7 million and take about two years.

