Developer purchases downtown Warren theater

WARREN — Downtown developer Mark Marvin has purchased the iconic Robins Theater downtown and intends to restore it to its original use as a theater beginning early in 2018.

“We all hoped and prayed that one day, a private developer would come along and infuse this project with the capital it needs to be restored,” said Melissa Holmes, Robins Project organizer, in a press release early Wednesday to The Vindicator.

“Mark Marvin has a vision of a revitalized downtown Warren and has put his money where his mouth is. It is an exciting moment to know that the dream of restoring the Robins will finally become reality,” she said.

The 1,500-seat, 160 East Market St. theater just east of Courthouse Square was built in 1923 but has been vacant for decades.

Marvin’s Downtown Development Group bought the facility Dec. 21 for $375,000 from Heritage Galleria Ltd., which bought it in 1999, according to county auditor’s records.

The renovation project has been tagged at a cost of $5 million to $7 million and is expected to take about two years.

Marvin’s company now owns 35 properties downtown, including 12 on Park Avenue, 10 on Market Street, nine on Franklin Street and two on Pine Street.