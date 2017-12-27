JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Coroner IDs dismembered body found last month


Published: Wed, December 27, 2017 @ 12:00 a.m.

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

The Mahoning County coroner identified a dismembered body found in a South Side ravine in late November as Edward Memmer, 53, of East Evergreen Avenue. He was identified using fingerprint technology, the coroner’s office said in a statement. Memmer was a white male.

On the afternoon of Nov. 30, city wastewater workers alerted police to a dismembered body found along railroad tracks in a ravine near Earle Avenue on the South Side.

The workers had been checking manhole covers when they discovered Memmer’s remains.

Detectives at the time said Memmer’s body was in more than one piece.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s office conducted an autopsy. Mahoning County has lacked a forensic pathologist since the death of Dr. Joseph Ohr in April.

The case remains under investigation by Youngstown Police Department detectives and the coroner’s office.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes