Coroner IDs dismembered body found last month

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

The Mahoning County coroner identified a dismembered body found in a South Side ravine in late November as Edward Memmer, 53, of East Evergreen Avenue. He was identified using fingerprint technology, the coroner’s office said in a statement. Memmer was a white male.

On the afternoon of Nov. 30, city wastewater workers alerted police to a dismembered body found along railroad tracks in a ravine near Earle Avenue on the South Side.

The workers had been checking manhole covers when they discovered Memmer’s remains.

Detectives at the time said Memmer’s body was in more than one piece.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s office conducted an autopsy. Mahoning County has lacked a forensic pathologist since the death of Dr. Joseph Ohr in April.

The case remains under investigation by Youngstown Police Department detectives and the coroner’s office.