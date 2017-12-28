Concert raises $700K for victims of Las Vegas shooting

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Organizers of a concert that paid tribute to the victims of the mass shooting in Las Vegas say the event raised more than $700,000.

The amount announced today will go toward the Las Vegas Victims' Fund.

Imagine Dragons and The Killers headlined the concert earlier this month. The trio Boyz II Men, magician David Copperfield, magic duo Penn and Teller and Cirque du Soleil performers also participated in the event.

On Oct. 1, a high-stakes gambler killed 58 people and injured hundreds more after shattering the windows of his hotel suite and unleashing gunfire on a music festival below. He then killed himself.

More than $22 million has been raised to assist victims. The committee overseeing the Las Vegas Victims' Fund plans to begin making payments to victims March 5.