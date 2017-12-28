Co-creator of 'MTV Unplugged' dies after being hit by taxi

NEW YORK (AP) — A co-creator of MTV's "Unplugged" has died of injuries suffered when he was hit by a taxi while walking his dog.

Jim Burns was walking the dog on Saturday morning when he was struck by a cab making a turn onto Manhattan's Fifth Avenue, police said. Burns, 65, suffered a serious head injury and died from his injuries Tuesday.

The taxi driver remained at the scene. Police still were investigating late tonight.

An MTV spokeswoman said the network was deeply saddened to learn about the death of Burns, who created "MTV Unplugged" with Robert Small.

"As co-creator of the beloved 'Unplugged' franchise, his groundbreaking work continues to resonate with audiences around the world," MTV said in a statement. "Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and loved ones."