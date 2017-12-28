JOBS
Beeghlys pledge $1.5M to YSU campaign


Published: Wed, December 27, 2017 @ 2:00 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Bruce and Nancy Beeghly, longtime generous supporters of Youngstown State University, have pledged $1.5 million to the university’s historic “We See Tomorrow” fundraising campaign.

The gift will be used for continued support of the Beeghly College of Education, including creation of a new endowment for the college, and for creation of two graduate fellowships — the Bruce R. Beeghly Graduate Fellowship in Electrical and Computer Engineering and the R. Thornton Beeghly Graduate Fellowship in Business Administration.

The “We See Tomorrow” campaign is the largest in YSU’s 109-year history, with more than $50 million already raised. For information, visit ysufoundation.org.

