Agenda Thursday


Published: Wed, December 27, 2017 @ 12:00 a.m.

Agenda Thursday

Boardman Township trustees, 5:30 p.m., government center, 8299 Market St.

Lordstown Village Council, 6 p.m., special meeting, administration center, 1455 Salt Springs Road.

Mahoning County commissioners, 10 a.m., board meeting, commissioner’s hearing room, county courthouse, 120 Market St., Youngstown.

Mahoning County commissioners, 11 a.m., staff meetings, county administration building, second floor, 21 W. Boardman St., Youngstown.

Public Library of Youngstown and Mahoning County board of trustees, 10 a.m., services and personnel committee, meeting room, main library, 305 Wick Ave., Youngstown.

AGENDA runs daily. Items for the column should be sent to The Vindicator Regional Desk at least two days in advance.

