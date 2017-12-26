Suspect in city woman's murder remains jailed

YOUNGSTOWN — The suspect in the Aug. 9 murder of a Bradley Lane woman has returned to Mahoning County from Niagara Falls, N.Y.

Jeshawn Elliot, 37, of Outlook Avenue is in the county jail on a charge of murder. He was brought back on Friday by U.S. Marshals after waving extradition last week in New York.

Elliot is accused of the murder of Anvia Mickens, 28, who was found in the trunk of Elliot's car Aug. 9 in Niagara Falls.

Police say Mickens was killed in Youngstown and Elliot was tracked down after he was speaking to relatives on the phone, who in turn called police.

Elliot has yet to be indicted by a grand jury.