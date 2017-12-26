JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Students create plug-in to fight fake news


Published: Tue, December 26, 2017 @ 12:00 a.m.

Associated Press

NEW HAVEN, Conn.

A team of college students has come up with an internet browser plug-in that identifies fake and biased news stories and then steers the user to alternative articles.

“Open Mind” was created this month as an extension for Google’s Chrome browser during a problem-solving competition known as a hackathon at Yale University.

The four-member team comprised of students from Yale, the California Institute of Technology and Waterloo University in Ontario won a challenge from Yale’s Poynter Fellowship in Journalism to find a way to combat fake news.

Their plug-in uses sentiment analysis technology to analyze articles for bias. It also can show a reader whether their news browsing history is balanced or not.

The group will be meeting this spring with members of Congress to discuss their creation.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes