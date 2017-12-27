Streesed? Sad? Can't focus? PAWSS will help

LIBERTY

Sixth-grader Vernon Gurley stops at the Liberty Middle School guidance counselor’s office every day to pet, feed and read a book to a furry friend.

PAWSS is the school’s accredited therapy dog, and has been serving its role for about a year.

“She makes everyone feel joyful and happy,” Gurley said. “When I’m tired and unhappy or don’t feel like being silly, I come see her.”

PAWSS, a 1-year-old standard poodle, provides emotional and academic support for students. PAWSS means Problem Solver, Always Respectful, Willing Learner, Show Responsibility, Safety.

The dog spends part of the day in a cozy corner of the guidance counselor office, surrounded by pillows and a blanket where students stop in for a quick hello or spend a few minutes when they’re stressed.

“Just her mere presence brings happiness,” said Kristie Sallee, the middle school guidance counselor and the dog’s owner. “We see a million smiles when she walks down the hall. She makes the kids happy and she also helps them learn.”

Sallee takes PAWSS to classrooms where students can practice reading with the dog. She said it helps students feel comfortable because PAWSS won’t judge or critique them.

