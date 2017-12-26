Pope laments ‘winds of war’ blowing all around world

Associated Press

VATICAN CITY

Lamenting “the winds of war” blowing all around the world, Pope Francis in his traditional Christmas message Monday called for a two-state solution to find peace in the Middle East and prayed that confrontation can be overcome on the Korean Peninsula.

The pope took particular aim at areas of global tension where President Donald Trump is playing a critical role. Trump’s decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital has ignited new violence in the Middle East, while confrontation with North Korea over its nuclear tests has escalated tensions in Asia.

“The winds of war are blowing in our world and an outdated model of development continues to produce human, societal and environmental decline,” the pope said in his traditional “Urbi et Orbi” (”to the city and to the world”) Christmas message and blessing from the central balcony overlooking St. Peter’s Square. About 50,000 faithful packed the square.

As Christians celebrated the birth of Jesus, the pope depicted suffering reflected “in the faces of little children,” citing war and other tensions in the Middle East and Africa.

He asked for peace for Jerusalem and the Holy Land.Francis also prayed for an end to confrontation on the Korean Peninsula and that “mutual trust may increase.”