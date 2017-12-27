JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Pa. cops shoot man after pursuit after deli robbery


Published: Tue, December 26, 2017 @ 2:55 p.m.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Officials say a plainclothes Philadelphia police officer shot and critically wounded a man after a pursuit after a deli robbery.

Police say an officer responding to a call about a 9 a.m. today deli robbery in west Philadelphia spotted a vehicle matching the description of the suspect vehicle.

Capt. Sekou Kinnebrew said a man got into the SUV shortly afterward and drove off, and plainclothes officers pursued the vehicle for about a mile until it collided with a car.

Kinnebrew says a plainclothes officer approached the SUV driver and identified himself as a police officer, but the driver wouldn’t comply and made “gestures” toward his waistband.

The officer then opened fire, striking the man in the chest. He was taken to a hospital and listed in critical condition.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes