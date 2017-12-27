JOBS
McKinney calls Brown, others to be deposed this week


Published: Tue, December 26, 2017 @ 10:55 p.m.

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

Former Youngstown mayoral candidate Sean McKinney has issued subpoenas compelling multiple county officials and his election opponent, Mayor-elect Jamael Tito Brown, to appear at depositions later this week.

McKinney lost November’s election to Brown by 201 votes but filed a lawsuit earlier this month alleging widespread fraud in November’s election.

This came as the Mahoning County Board of Elections was under scrutiny from the Ohio Secretary of State’s Office after reporting by The Vindicator revealed final unofficial results released to the media and public on election night double-counted 6,000 early-vote ballots. The board corrected the mistaken results without alerting media to the error.

A notice of deposition filed in McKinney’s case Tuesday with the Mahoning County Clerk of Courts asks Brown to appear at 11 a.m. Friday at A&A Reporting at 837 Boardman-Canfield Road.

Read more about the matter in Wednesday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.

