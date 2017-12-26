JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Markets Right Now: Stock trading is off to a sluggish start


Published: Tue, December 26, 2017 @ 9:48 a.m.

By The Associated Press

Stocks are off to a sluggish start on Wall Street as technology companies move lower.

Apple dropped 2.7 percent early Tuesday on speculation that the company would cut its targets for iPhone sales.

Trading was closed Monday for Christmas.

Chipmakers were also lower. Micron Technology gave back 4.1 percent.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index slipped 2 points, or 0.1 percent, to 2,681.

The Dow Jones industrial average was little changed at 24,754. The Nasdaq composite lost 36 points, or 0.5 percent, to 6,923.

Bond prices didn’t move much. The yield on the 10-year Treasury held steady at 2.48 percent.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes