Man dies, woman injured in early morning Warren shooting

WARREN — An Elm Road man, 28, was killed and a female with him suffered a gunshot wound while they were in a car on Main Avenue Southwest at 2:18 a.m. today.

The shootings occurred at 1201 Main Ave. near Second Street. The woman, 27, called 911, telling a dispatcher she and the male had both been shot.

The male was pronounced dead at 3:10 a.m. at the Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

The female was taken to another hospital for treatment.