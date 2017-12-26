JOBS
Man dies, woman injured in early morning Warren shooting


Published: Tue, December 26, 2017 @ 11:23 a.m.

WARREN — An Elm Road man, 28, was killed and a female with him suffered a gunshot wound while they were in a car on Main Avenue Southwest at 2:18 a.m. today.

The shootings occurred at 1201 Main Ave. near Second Street. The woman, 27, called 911, telling a dispatcher she and the male had both been shot.

The male was pronounced dead at 3:10 a.m. at the Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

The female was taken to another hospital for treatment.

