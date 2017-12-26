Man dies in fire

WARREN

A man died in a fire at an Oakdale Drive Northwest home on Christmas morning, the Vindicator’s broadcast partner 21 WFMJ-TV reported.

A neighbor told WFMJ-TV he saw smoke coming from the house just after 11:30 a.m. and went in and found Timothy Marcu in a chair.

The neighbor removed Marcu from the home, but he had already died.

Warren police and the state fire marshal are investigating the incident.

Woman convicted in teen’s murder freed

DAYTON

An Ohio woman who drew celebrity support for her claims of innocence in the slaying of a teen-age girl has been released after 22 years in prison.

WHIO-TV reports Tyra Patterson, now 42, was freed Monday.

Patterson was convicted in the 1994 murder and robbery of 15-year-old Michelle Lai. She was one of five people charged for killing Lai and robbing her sister and three other girls.

Patterson did not fire the shot that killed Lai, but under Ohio law accomplices can get the same punishment as killers.

Historical society discontinues ‘Lighting the Serpent’ event

PEEBLES

An Ohio historical society has discontinued the annual event of lighting the Serpent Mound.

The Ohio History Connection says it discontinued “Lighting the Serpent” after evaluating how it relates to the history of the Native American heritage site in Peebles. The group says after careful consideration, they believe discontinuing the event at Serpent Mound allows the groups to more “fully embrace our role as respectful stewards of the site.”

Serpent Mound is an internationally known National Historic Landmark built by the ancient peoples of Ohio. It is an effigy mound in the form of a snake with a curved tail.

