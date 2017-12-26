JOBS
« News Home

Man arraigned on robbery charges after cell phone theft


Published: Tue, December 26, 2017 @ 12:12 p.m.

NILES — Jonathan K. Smith, 37, of Fifth Avenue in Youngstown is being held in the Trumbull County jail in lieu of $25,000 bond after being arraigned today in Niles Municipal Court on aggravated robbery.

No plea was required on the felony charge, which carries a penalty of 11 years if convicted.

Smith was arrested at about 7 p.m. Saturday near the Giant Eagle store on East Market Street in Howland Township, where Niles police tracked him through a cell phone he's accused of stealing.

The 5:49 p.m. robbery was at the Boost Mobile store, 5855 Youngstown Road in Niles.

Police said a man wearing a stocking cap, dark, hooded sweatshirt and gray mask over his face ordered the Boost Mobile store clerk into the back room and brandished a handgun.

The suspect left the store on foot.

Smith is accused of taking cash and at least one cell phone, including a personal phone taken from someone in the store who had activated a tracking feature on it, police said.

