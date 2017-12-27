Former Lowellville police chief pleads not guilty to charges today

YOUNGSTOWN — Former Lowellville police Chief Richard Jamrozik today entered written pleas of not guilty to charges of felonious assault, tampering with evidence and theft in office in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court.

Jamrozik, 41, did not appear at his arraignment, but he filed a written waiver of his arraignment as well as his pleas.

A grand jury last week indicted Jamrozik on the charges. He is accused of assaulting a former girlfriend, taking money from a home he was at while working as a coroner’s investigator and tampering with a cellphone and a county car to hide evidence of the assault on his girlfriend.

He is free after posting a $30,000 bond.