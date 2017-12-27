JOBS
Do you want to be on the Mill Creek Park board? Applications due by Jan. 4


Published: Tue, December 26, 2017 @ 4:39 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Judge Robert N. Rusu Jr. of Mahoning County Probate Court has reopened the application process to fill two vacancies on the Mill Creek MetroParks board, he announced today.

He previously had accepted applications for one position, but board member Tom Shipka recently announced he would not seek reappointment. Both three-year terms begin in January, but the judge said he will not rush the selection process.

The judge will accept applications until 4:30 p.m. Jan. 4 at the probate court in the Mahoning County Courthouse, 120 Market St., or online at probate.mahoningcountyoh.gov.

A selection committee will screen all new applicants, then refer recommendations to the judge for his final selection.

