Coroner IDs dismembered body found last month

YOUNGSTOWN — The Mahoning County Coroner identified a dismembered body found in a South Side ravine in late November.
Edward Memmer, 53, of East Evergreen Avenue, was identified using fingerprint technology.
Memmer was a white male, the Coroner’s office said.
City wastewater workers alerted police to a dismembered body found along railroad tracks in a ravine near Earle Avenue on the afternoon of Nov. 30.
The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s office conducted an autopsy.
The case remains under investigation.
