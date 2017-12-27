JOBS
Coroner IDs dismembered body found last month


Published: Tue, December 26, 2017 @ 3:13 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — The Mahoning County Coroner identified a dismembered body found in a South Side ravine in late November.

Edward Memmer, 53, of East Evergreen Avenue, was identified using fingerprint technology.

Memmer was a white male, the Coroner’s office said.

City wastewater workers alerted police to a dismembered body found along railroad tracks in a ravine near Earle Avenue on the afternoon of Nov. 30.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s office conducted an autopsy.

The case remains under investigation.

