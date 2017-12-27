Bond set at $2M for Y'town man charged with killing girlfriend, taking body to NY

YOUNGSTOWN

Bond was set at $2 million for the suspect in an August murder who was brought back to the city last week.

Jeshawn Elliot, 28, of Outlook Avenue, was arraigned Tuesday in municipal court before Visiting Judge David Fuhry of Geauga County on a charge of murder for the death of 27-year-old Anvia Mickens, his girlfriend, on Aug. 9.

Elliot was in a jail in Niagara Falls, N.Y., where he was since he was arrested by police there after he arrived and they found Mickens’ body in the trunk of his car.

Elliot waived extradition last week. U.S. Marshals picked him up Friday and returned him to the Mahoning County jail.

Assistant City Prosecutor Kathy Thompson asked for a bond of $5 million, saying Elliot traveled out of the city with a body in his trunk. Elliot’s lawyer, J. Gerald Ingram, called the bond request “ridiculous.”

Ingram asked for a more reasonable bond, saying his client has never been arrested before, has ties to the community because his family lives here and he has never owned a firearm.

