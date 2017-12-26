Valley residents, brace yourselves for bone-chilling cold rest of year

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

Mahoning Valley residents should prepare for “bone-chilling cold” this week with temperatures dipping into the single digits and staying below freezing throughout the rest of 2017.

A.J. Harris, a meteorologist for The Vindicator’s broadcast partner 21 WFMJ-TV, said there will be a brief respite with temperatures rising slightly on Friday and Saturday before the Valley is hit Sunday with another cold front.

“Over the next few days people should really bundle up because especially at night, it will be falling into the single digits and any wind at all will make it bone-chilling cold,” Harris said.

Both Trumbull and Mahoning counties will experience highs in the teens today and Wednesday with wind chill values below zero, according to the National Weather Service.

Thursday through Saturday highs will break into the 20s, and lows will hover between 10 and 15 degrees.

Saturday night temperatures will drop into the single digits again.

Mahoning County could see snow later this week with a 50 percent chance of snow showers Friday night into Saturday.

Trumbull County has a 50 percent of snow showers Wednesday, a 70 percent chance Friday night and 50 percent throughout the weekend.

Those heading out for First Night or New Year’s Eve celebrations in both counties should prepare for temperatures between 5 and 10 degrees.