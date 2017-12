COURTS

TRUMBULL COUNTY

Marriage licenses

Shayne D. Blankenship, 26, of 8143 Addison Road, Masury, and Elaina J. Totten, 26, of same.

Kristopher R. Komsa, 43, of 1607 Parkman Road NW, Warren, and Sherry A. Hennen, 50, of same.

Joshua J. McCarthy, 31, of 3332 Bell Wick Road, Hubbard, and Amanda C. Serrano, 30, of same.

Albert L. King III, 47, of 1317 Pulaski Mercer Road, Mercer, Pa., and Becky S. Sterba, 47, of same.

James P. Devine III, 31, of 4093 Longhill Drive SE, Warren, and Jessica M. Lamancusa, 36, of same.

Ralph W. Nolen, 57, of 26 Beavercreek Drive SW, Warren, and Bethann M. Francis, 50, of same.

Curtis A. Jones, 50, of 1137 Hamilton Ave., Farrell, Pa., and Valene J. Stevenson, 52, of 686 6th St., Warren.

Patrick M. Calvey, 61, of 1386 Bradford St., Warren, and Cynthia J. Harnar, 68, of 2351 Wilshire Drive, Cortland.

David C. Hastings II, 27, of 134 Holford Ave., Niles, and Marian A. Cholcher, 23, of same.

New complaints

Sam Lamancusa v. Lewis Jamison et al, tax foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Secure Investment Co., tax foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Dolores L. Harris et al, tax foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Floyd Hiland et al, tax foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Blanch A. Pequignot et al, tax foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Rose Williams et al, tax foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Shirley Dionisio et al, tax foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Tina K. Croyle et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Roxann M. Nicholas et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Bart C. Adkins Jr. et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Robert L. Lambert et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Patricia Blymilller et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Marguerite Sweeney et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Kenneth C. Bodnar et al, foreclosure.

Bank of America NA v. Earl Huff et al, foreclosure.

US Bank NA v. Michael Cook et al, foreclosure.

Bayview Loan Servicing LLC v. Marcie L. Barton et al, foreclosure.

US Bank NA v. Debra Sebben et al, foreclosure.

Wells Fargo Bank NA v. W. Thomas Sharp III et al, foreclosure.

Wells Fargo Bank NA v. Jessica N. Walls et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Gail Moore et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Carolyn Evans et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Loretta M. Emerson et al, foreclosure.

Freedon Mortgage Corp. v. Ray A. Miller Sr. et al, foreclosure.

Wells Fargo Bank NA v. Tia M. Daniels et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Thomas M. John et al, foreclosure.

Deutsche Bank National Trust Co. v. Timothy R. Shahan et al, foreclosure.

Bank of America NA v. Lisa G. Matteotti et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Linda Bradley et al, foreclosure.

Middlefield Banking Co. v. Scott Dunham et al, foreclosure.

Bank of America NA v. Daniel M. Skruck Sr., other civil.

Bank of America NA v. Daniel M. Skruck Sr., other civil.

Tamala Brandon et al v. Eunice Zimmet et al, other civil.

Cavalry SPV I v. Paul B. Wilfong, other civil.

Discover Bank v. Shannon Fetterolf, other civil.

Discover Bank v. Yasmin Rivera, other civil.

David P. Rossi v. Waggoner Trucking Inc. et al, other civil.

Dicuado Pitchford and Yoder v. Kerry L. Boyd, other civil.

Dicuado Pitchford and Yoder v. Victor Maggio, other civil.

Dicuado Pitchford and Yoder v. Michael E. Davis, other civil.

Dicuado Pitchford and Yoder v. Courtney Thornton, other civil.

Dicuado Pitchford and Yoder v. Ashley L. Boser, other civil.

Massasauga Rattlesnake Ranch Inc. v. Russell L. Miller Jr., other civil.

Nevy Federal Credit Union v. David G. Egner, other civil.

Orchards Condo Homeownders Association v. Tawanna Fitzpatrick, other civil.

Frances A. Warino et al v. Westfield Insurance et al, other torts.

Willie McNeal v. Denisse J. Torres et al, other torts.

Gregory M. Papp Jr. v. Erin M. Kaiser, other torts.

Jason Flowers v. Ariana A. Carter et al, other torts.

Frederick W. Schneider et al v. Tractor Supply Co. et al, other torts.

Patricia Cordy et al v. Taylor Stewart et al, other torts.

Robin McKinney v. Vista Acquisition Co. LLC et al, workers’ compensation.

Hsui Chou Boyll v. Delphi Automotive Systems LLC et al, workers’ compensation.

Carol M. Freiberg v. Bloomfield Schools et al, workers’ compensation.

Deborah G. Madden v. Dollar General Inc. et al, workers’ compensation.

Shelley A. Bellomo v. Delphi Automotive Systems LLC et al, workers’ compensation.

Lisa M. Carter v. Delphi Automotive Systems LLC et al, workers’ compensation.

Fan Distributing LLC v. David R. Barlett, money.

Dissolutions Asked

Lisa R. Blom and Daniel J. Blom.

Marjorie L. Cameron and Andrew J. Cameron.

Heidi Henderson and Anthony Major.

Cohen N. Maher II and Carolyn S. Maher.

Terry L. Sexton and Charles J. Sexton.

Sabrena Kapuchuck and Taylor Kapuchuck.

Divorces Asked

Rose Baker v. John Baker.

Marta Evans v. Jordan M. Evans.

Amanda Black v. David Black.

Jamie Ferrell v. Julius A. Ferrell.

Julius A. Ferrell v. Jamie L. Ferrell.

Lindsay Cantalamessa v. Mauro Cantalamessa.

Timothy Eakin Jr. v. Sarah M. Eakin.

Diane C. Frum v. Donald P. Frum Jr.

Jean R. Talbert v. Thomas E. Talbert.

Belinda Tiggett v. Marvin Tiggett Jr.

Deanna L. Kawecki v. Tonya L. Neff

MAHONING COUNTY

DOCKET

State v. Daniel Baumgartner, sentenced.

State v. Tara J. Meta, sentenced.

State v. Markese Brown, sentenced.

State v. Louis Edwards, sentenced.

State v. Eric Gilford, pleads guilty.

State v. Kevin Brown, pleads guilty.

State v. James Muldrow, pleads guilty; sentenced.

State v. Douglas R. Gue, sentenced.

State v. Gregory Jones, sentenced.

State v. Kent E. Holtzman, pleads guilty.

State v. Garell Williams, judgment entered.

State v. Matthew Cochrane, pleads guilty; sentenced.

State v. Justin Sudimak, sentenced.

State v. Aaron L. Johnson, pleads guilty; sentenced.

State v. Christopher Moore, pleads guilty.

State v. Jennifer Barnhart, pleads guilty.

State v. Jessica Tillery, pleads guilty; sentenced.

Wells Fargo Bank NA v. Christopher N. Costas et al, foreclosure.

LF Donnell Inc. v. Debra L. Chance, judgment entered.

Olivia Bobovnyik v. Jonathon Koenig et al, settled and dismissed.

Michael A. Sammarco v. Quinn Whitehead et al, order of magistrate.

Marilyn Kotsch v. Riise Engineering Co. Inc. et al, settled and dismissed.

David Jackson v. Robert Rohrbaugh, order of magistrate.

Federal National Mortgage Association Fannie Mae v. Mary L. Iacano et al, order of magistrate.

Glen A. McQuiston v. Chasity F. Oakes et al, settled and dismissed.

David Hammer v. Miller Products Inc. et al, order of magistrate.

Kevin Neal v. Wendell Neal et al, order of magistrate.

David Dyson Jr. v. City of Youngstown et al, order of magistrate.

Grange Mutual Casualty Co. v. Bryant Battle, judgment in favor of plaintiff.

Anthony Montemarano v. Anthony Riccuiti et al, order of magistrate.

Mesreh LLC v. Maureen Horvath et al, order of magistrate.

Keith E. Brown et al v. Michael Lysowski et al, order of magistrate.

Progressive Direct Insurance Co. v. John J. David, order of magistrate.

Bank of America NA v. Laura J. Hartman, judgment entered.

Jeremy Brown v. John J. David, order of magistrate.

Julie Dubiel v. Janet Shanebarger, order of magistrate.

Julie Dubiel v. Kirk Sherrill, order of magistrate.

Julie Dubiel v. John Chaney III, order of magistrate.

State v. Cornell Barnes, pleads guilty; community control for 1 year through APA.

State v. Kevin C. Speller, judgment entered.

Huntington National bank v. Lou Ann Jenkins et al, confirmation of sale, ordering deed and distribution.

PHH Mortgage Corp. v. Kenneth B. Kester et al, foreclosure.

Edward T. Saadi v. American Family Insurance Co. et al, summary judgment.

OCWEN Loan Servicing LLC v. Todd Camacci et al, order of magistrate.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Francis M. Curd et al, order of magistrate.

Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC v. Lee V. Owen et al, foreclosure.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Mill Creek Enterprises Inc. et al, foreclosure.

Reverse Mortgage Solutions Inc. v. Stephen R. Hudak Sr. et al, order of magistrate.

State of Ohio Ex Rel Public Utilities Commission v. Youngstown Thermal Cooling LLC et al, order of magistrate.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Michael Naples et al, foreclosure.

Holly Ritchie v. Caryn A. Pantaleo, order of magistrate.

Melanie Beacham v. Chris Hall, order of magistrate.

Brea McClendon v. Brandon Misik, order of magistrate.

Shanika McCullough v. Shanell Heard, order of magistrate.

State v. Evon M. Cruz, count 2 dismissed; pleads guilty.

State v. Eugene G. Thompkins, sentenced.

State v. Evon M. Cruz, counts 2, 4, 5, 6, 7, and 8 dismissed; pleads guilty.

State v. Wayne Martin, sentenced.

State v. Joseph Nance, sentenced.

State v. Wayne Martin, sentenced.

State v. Jonathan Gray, counts 1 and 3 dismissed; pleads guilty; sentenced.

State v. Jonathan Gray, pleads guilty; sentenced.

State v. Charles Borton, pleads guilty.

State v. Thomas P. Kennedy, pleads guilty.

State v. Thomas P. Kennedy, pleads guilty.

Hartford Fire Insurance Co. v. Livi Steel Inc. et al, order of magistrate.

US Bank National Association v. Martha E. Crow et al, order of sale withdrawn.

Joseph R. Goetz Sr. v. Sarah Morrison et al, dismissed.

Bobbie J. Grimstad v. Budger Tool and Dye LLC et al, order of magistrate.

Kevin McFarland v. John Demes et al, order of magistrate.

Wells Fargo Bank NA v. Kleine M. Tomko et al, order of magistrate.

RLM Electric Co. Inc. v. Timothy P. Domer et al, settled and dismissed.

Karyl L. Ventresco v. Carl A. Ross, order of magistrate.

James R. Dicioccio v. Jamey V. Myers et al, order of magistrate.

Jose L. Contreas-Olivera v. Sarah Morrison et al, order of magistrate.

Daniel Clark v. Selene Finance LP et al, summary judgment.

Nancy Newton v. Caprice Health Care Center et al, dismissed.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Neil R. Kennedy et al, foreclosure.

Larry R. Goehring et al v. Virginia M. Henik et al, order of magistrate.

American Family Insurance Co. et al v. Brandy Roberts, default judgment.

State of Ohio Ex Rel v. Arthur D. Sugar Sr. et al, order of magistrate.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Stephen J. Kachmar et al, order of magistrate.

Youngstown Ohio Hospital Co. LLC v. Laura M. Hall et al, order of magistrate.

PHH Mortgage Corp. v. Alyssa Asti et al, foreclosure.

Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC v. Shannon R. Nesbitt et al, order of magistrate.

Griffin T. Williams et al v. Paityn DeVivo et al, order of magistrate.

Richard Spellman v. Mercy Health Youngstown LLC et al, order of magistrate.

Founders Insurance Co. v. Leroy Wiggins Jr. et al, default judgment.

Discover Bank v. Kimberly Skaleris, order of magistrate.

810 Pearson Circle Condo Association Inc. v. Jean E. Bussard et al, order of magistrate.

Frank J. Lentine Jr. et al v. Donald Kocisko et al, order of magistrate.

Bank of America NA v. Kismet J. Soltesiz, order of magistrate.

Interstate Intrinsic Value Fund A LLC v. Nancy A. Coppola et al, judgment entered.

Mark Brown et al v. Twana Sharp et al, order of magistrate.

Midland Funding LLC v. John Tsikouris, default judgment.

Cleveland Brothers Equipment Co. Inc. v. Thomas Panels Inc., judgment entered.

Carlena N. Ramey v. Melanie R. Rucci et al, order of magistrate.

Bank of New York Mellon v. Geraldine A. Casey et al, order of magistrate.

Melinda Stephenson v. Susan Swanson, order of magistrate.

American Express Bank v. Dennis Kunce, order of magistrate.

Thomas L. Mikulka v. James E. Sprankle et al, order of magistrate.

Richard M. Gromley v. Theresa Treharn, order of magistrate.

Dawaylon S. Pritchard v. Chelsea Hill, judgment entered.

Kelsie Pushay v. Andrew J. Babik, order of magistrate.

Emoni Haskins v. Levon Jackson, dismissed.

Retia Crawford v. Michelle Burkes, order of magistrate.

Retia Crawford v. Lachelle Easterly, order of magistrate.

Retia Crawford v. Syrell Howell, order of magistrate.

State v. Wilbert A. Patterson Jr., sentenced; must register as a sex offender.

State v. Jawonn O. Hymes, pleads guilty.

State v. Christopher S. Donnelly, must complete in house program at CCA.

State v. Rickie Pinkins, sentenced.

State v. Marquise Garrett-Robbins, sentenced.

State v. Tavon M. Fulton, pleads guilty.

State v. Marques White, sentenced.

State v. Benjamin Chaibi, sentenced.

State v. Terrence Tucker, sentenced.

State v. Shay Donnadio, sentenced.

State v. John Jarome, pleads guilty.

State v. Cassie A. Watts, pleads guilty.

State v. Dairyon Mitchell, pleads guilty.

Cortland Savings and Banking Co. v. Ben W. Lupo et al, confirmation of sale, ordering deed and distribution of proceeds.

Michael Pacak v. Ed Beeler et al, order of magistrate.

Colleen M. Caracozza v. Alec Jerina et al, order of magistrate.

Sandra Geary et al v. Youngstown Plastic Tooling and Machinery Inc. et al, order of magistrate.

Jose L. Contreas-Olivera v. Sarah Morrison et al, order of magistrate.

Camuso Builders Insurance v. Marcia Branca et al, judgment entered.

JPMorgan Chase Bank National Association v. Stephen R. Whiteley et al, foreclosure.

Michael Miller v. Colleen Ingram, dismissed.

M and T Bank v. Tex J. Martin Jr. et al, order of magistrate.

Larry Harwell v. Anthony Ciccolelli, order of magistrate.

Don Manning v. Dominic Leone, order of magistrate.

Don Manning v. Joe Veneroso, order of magistrate.

Shaquayla Gayles v. Keymarra Armour, order of magistrate.

State v. Derrick Boone, sentenced.

State v. Kelly Hartill, dismissed.

State v. Sierra Marenkovic, dismissed.

State v. Edgar E. Day, community control for 1 year through APA.

State v. Adrianne T. Barnes, pleads guilty.

State v. Christin M. Martin, pleads guilty.

State v. David E.D. Madumelu, counts 2, 3, 5-7 dismissed; pleads guilty; sentenced.

State v. Daniel J. Kitchen, counts 1, 3, 5, 6, and 8 dismissed; pleads guilty; sentenced.

State v. Maurice Clinkscale, count 1 dismissed; forfeited.

BAC Home Loans Servicing LP v. Michael A. Kerrigan et al, dismissed.

CIT Finance LLC v. K Line Logistics LLC, order of magistrate.

Christiana Trust v. Linda M. Wellendorf et al, dismissed.

Ditech Financial LLC v. James Lude et al, order of magistrate.

US Bank National Association v. Kathy L. Lovrinovicz et al, order of magistrate.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Recession Proof Investment LLC, confirmation of sale, ordering deed and distribution.

Rodrigo Pagan v. Sarah Morrison et al, settled and dismissed.

Sandra J. Yambar v. Top Hat Productions Inc. et al, order of magistrate.

Rita Evans v. Austintown Schools et al, order of magistrate.

James R. Fullerman v. Marucci and Gaffney et al, settled and dismissed.

Nancy Newton v. Caprice Health Care Center et al, settled and dismissed.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Francis M. Curd et al, order of magistrate.

Daniel J. Chitwood v. Republic Services Inc. et al, settled and dismissed.

Christopher J. Prchiro v. Lisa M. Meletta et al, order of magistrate.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Hoang Tuan K. Pham et al, order of magistrate.

Christopher Gordon v. Vallourec Star LP et al, order of magistrate.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Hoang Tuan K. Pham et al, order of magistrate.

James R. Williams et al v. Chelsea E. Marie, settled and dismissed.

Richard Creighton v. Vibra Hospital, order of magistrate.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Edward J. Cohen et al, order of magistrate.

Karen Sams v. Gage Schlagel et al, dismissed.

Stefonico Gordon v. Rosaland McGraw, order of magistrate.

Heidi Gilger v. Ashley VanDyke, order of magistrate.

Paula Giddens v. Jaleesa Thomas, order of magistrate.

State v. Jermaine Bunn, sentenced.

State v. Jermaine Bunn Jr., sentenced.

State v. Preston L. Kemble, sentenced.

State v. Nechal Rice, sentenced.

State v. Cory M. Buxton, sentenced.

State v. Darnell Jones, pleads guilty; sentenced.

State v. Joseph Hornbuckle Jr., dismissed.

State v. Kali J. Desimone, sentenced.

State v. Johnathan Pyatt, sentenced.

State v. Michael Moore, pleads guilty; sentenced.

State v. Cassandra R. Vaughn-Ware, pleads guilty.

State v. Trvillian Dill, pleads guilty; sentenced.

State v. Logan Greer, pleads guilty.

Bank of New York Mellon v. William D. Kohn et al, judgment entered; foreclosure.

Dawn M. Stevenson v. State Farm Mutual Auto Insurance Co. et al, dismissed.

Betty P. Willard v. Camelot Arms Care Center et al, dismissed.

Rodrigo Pagan v. Sarah Morrison et al, dismissed.

Blanaff Investments LLC v. Hometown Vision Management LLC et al, order of magistrate.

Wayne Graham et al v. Jemma Stubbs et al, setled and dismissed.

RLM Electric Inc. v. Cincinatti Insurance Co., dismissed.

Ramon Cuevas et al v. Christopher Clark et al, order of magistrate.

Gina Rae et al v. Iraklis Spiroglou, order of magistrate.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Citimortgage inc. et al, order of magistrate.

Ben W. Lupo v. SW Oilfield Supply LTD et al, order of magistrate.

Erin R. Seamons v. Karen M. Maffei et al, order of magistrate.

First National Bank of Pennsylvania v. Mary P. Gilmartin-Zena et al, order of magistrate.

Grange Property and Casualty Co. v. Jonathan B. Pacheco, default judgment.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Betty M. Kohn et al, foreclosure; judgment entered.

Steve Hallas v. Mike Difilippo, order of magistrate.

Carlena N. Ramey v. Melanie R. Rucci et al, order of magistrate.

US Bank Trust National Association v. Jeremy D. Grossman et al, order of magistrate.

Ronald E. Bittner v. James Grantz Sr., order of magistrate.

Gloria J. Baghurst v. Rachael Kirby, order of magistrate.

Tammi Kitchen v. Bryon Thomas, dismissed.

Erin McCall v. Brooke Brady, dismissed.

State v. Christopher M. Royal, sentenced.

State v. Timothy McConnell, pleads guilty.

State v. Devin E. Baker, sentenced.

State v. Terry Marks Sr., sentenced.

State v. Dominic A.J. DePaul, sentenced.

State v. Kenneth Coates, pleads guilty; sentenced.

State v. Sharon A. Goff, dismissed.

McDonald Plaza LLC v. Rulli Family Foods Inc. et al, order of magistrate.

Wells Fargo Bank NA v. Michelle A. Green et al, order of magistrate.

Dawn M. Stevenson v. State Farm Mutual Auto Insurance Co. et al, dismissed.

Cit Finance LLC v. K Line Logistics LLC, dismissed.

Miguel A. Herrera-Torres v. St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital et al, settled and dismissed.

US Bank National Association et al v. Nathan C. Boyd et al, order of magistrate.

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. v. Leopold LLC et al, order of magistrate.

US Bank National Association et al v. Kathy L. Lovrinovicz et al, order of magistrate.

Ronald N. Davis v. Garred Transport Inc. et al, order of magistrate.

AJ Amatore and Co. v. Angelica Sebastiani et al, order of magistrate.

Jenna Klamer-Rush v. Grange Property and Casualty Insurance Co., settled and dismissed.

Allen Poindexter v. Rudzik Excavating Inc. et al, settled and dismissed.

Farmers National Bank v. Terry R. Rust, order to disburse.

Fortunato Hernandez et al v. Aida Reynolds et al, order of magistrate.

John J. Riley v. Elaina R. Bella et al, dismissed.

Ditech Financial LLC v. Stanley Kosinski Jr. et al, confirmation of sale, ordering deed and distribution of proceeds.

Anthony M. Harrison Sr. v. David D. Morgan et al, judgment entered.

Edward T. Saadi v. American Family Insurance Co. et al, judgment entered.

Brandon Harvey v. STF Inc. et al, settled and dismissed.

Wells Fargo Bank NA v. Darlene Y. Battagline et al, confirmation of sale, ordering deed and distribution of proceeds.

Federal National Mortgage Association Fannie Mae v. Mary L. Iacano et al, order of magistrate.

Joyce A. Gage v. Adam May Inc. et al, settled and dismissed.

Lake Milton Estates Inc. et al v. William Hufford et al, order of magistrate.

Emily Barnes v. Norma Rogers et al, order of magistrate.

Sharon Diguilio et al v. Michael F. Wright, order of magistrate.

Ascentium Capital LLC v. Jasmeet and Sukhmani Inc. et al, decision of magistrate.

State of Ohio Ex Rel v. Anthony J. Luttrell et al, dismissed.

Portfolio Recovery Association LLC v. Rose Jackson, order of magistrate.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Richard S. Priscaro et al, default judgment.

Huntington National Bank v. Evelyn McClain et al, order of magistrate.

Joyce A. Gage v. Adam May Inc. et al, order of magistrate.

Yvonne Bryant v. Almost Family Inc. et al, order of magistrate.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Patricia A. Ambrosini et al, foreclosure; judgment entered.

Erin R. Seamons v. Karen M. Maffei et al, order of magistrate.

Brezhane D. Frederick v. Founders Insurance Co. et al, order of magistrate.

Huntington National Bank v. George F. Gould et al, dismissed.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Harry O. Swan et al, foreclosure; judgment entered.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Adam J. Matthews et al, judgment entered; foreclosure.

Robert R. Apicello v. Richard A. DeVaux et al, order of magistrate.

Daniel R. Yemma v. RECA Limited Partnership et al, foreclosure; judgment entered.

Karen E. Collingwood v. Sarah Morrison et al, order of magistrate.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Edward Pleas et al, foreclosure; judgment entered.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Mozelle Keys et al, foreclosure; judgment entered.

Pietragallo Gordon Alfano Bosick and Respanti LLP v. First National Bank of Pennsylvania, judgment in favor of plaintiff.

Logan McQuade v. Lisa Gavin et al, order of magistrate.

Daniel R. Yemma v. James A. Justice et al, judgment entered; foreclosure.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Kawon North et al, foreclosure.

Carlena N. Ramey v. Melanie R. Rucci et al, order of magistrate.

Jamie Bell v. Schultz Towing and Recovery LLC et al, order of magistrate.

Farmers Trust Co. v. Kathleen N. Brown et al, order of magistrate.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Graytorreys Fund LLC et al, foreclosure; judgment entered.

Richard Creighton v. Vibra Hospital, order of magistrate.

Farmers National Bank of Canfield v. James J. Graneto et al, order of magistrate.

Leslie B. Glover v. Marlin McLaurin, order of magistrate.

Kathryn E. McBride v. Dajuan Hackett, order of magistrate.

Michael Wymer v. Brandee Moore, dismissed.

Samuel Fabrizio v. v. Lindsay Kirkham-Olsen, order of magistrate.

James Woods v. Lakia Brooks, order of magistrate.

Minnie Casey v. Edie Sinclair, order of magistrate.

John Delliquadri v. Gloria Baghurst, order of magistrate.

Tracy Lowen v. Michelle Johnston, order of magistrate.

State v. Taniqua Jackson, sentenced.

State v. Khiry Pierce, supervision extended 1 year.

State v. William Moore, sentenced.

State v. Ashley N. Miller, sentenced.

State v. Tavon M. Fulton, sentenced.

State v. Charles R. Bowers, dismissed.

State v. Marcus Williams, pleads guilty; sentenced.

State v. Joseph Shura, sentenced.

State v. Mandy M. Spahr, sentenced.

State v. Tedarro Williams, pleads guilty.

State v. Kent E. Holtzman, sentenced.

State v. Tanicqwa T. Wilkerson, sentenced.

State v. William C. Boykin Sr., sentenced; judgment entered.

State v. Robert Hanni, pleads guilty.

State v. Jason Gibson, pleads guilty.

State v. Tedarro Williams, pleads guilty.

State v. Andree Bowers, judgment entered.

Rita Rios v. St. Elizabeth Health Center et al, settled and dismissed.

Joseph Battista v. Laurence M. Kilbert et al, order of magistrate.

Helene Kish v. Village Plaza Sparkle Inc. et al, settled and dismissed.

Diane Ditman v. Ohio State Penitentiary et al, dismissed.

OPRS Communities v. Charles J. Mitchell Sr., order of magistrate.

Christine S. Habuda et al v. Rachel Hornyak et al, order of magistrate.

Ronnie Edwards v. A Plus Communications et al, settled and dismissed.

Pat Linker v. Xpress Fuel Mart Inc. et al, count 1 dismissed.

Maryann L. Matasy et al v. South Bridge West Executive Park Condo Association et al, order of magistrate.

Emma R. Rose v. Riyad I. Judeh et al, order of magistrate.

First United Methodist Church of West Austintown v. Church Mutual Insurance Co., order of magistrate.

Sheena Ash et al v. Geisler Realty LLC et al, order of magistrate.

Bank of New York Mellon Trust Co. National Association v. John D. Davis et al, order of magistrate.

Apostolos Sisalouis v. APBN Inc. et al, order of magistrate.

Ticketnetwork Inc. v. Events on Tap Com LLC, order of magistrate.

Rita Fuscoe v. Tyler L. Robertson et al, order of magistrate.

Grange Indemnity Insurance Co. v. Harley A. Frantz, judgment in favor of plaintiff.

Mary Jo Kalasky v. Everflow Eastern Inc., order of magistrate.

Jonathan Huff et al, v. AMR Corp. et al, ordre of magistrate.

State v. Daniel Good, sentenced.

State v. Thomas L. Yaegel, pleads guilty.

State v. Tanicqua T. Wilkerson, sentenced.

State v. Coleman A. Cooper, pleads guilty.

State v. Danneil Elder, sentenced.

State v. Jennifer V. Kozic, sentenced.

Auburn Hills Condo Unit Owners Association Inc. v. Grange Insurance, settled and dismissed.

Joyce A. Gage v. Adam May Inc. et al, dismissed.

Seven Seventeen Credit Union Inc. v. Tawana Dale-Matthews et al, judgment entered; foreclosure.

Mark S. Patta v. Ryan Alternative Staffing Inc. et al, order of magistrate.

Erin R. Seamons v. Karen M. Maffei et al, order of magistrate.

Dorothy Mauldin v. Youngstown Water Department et al, order of magistrate.

Harty Marchese et al v. TJX Companies Inc. et al, order of magistrate.

Robert R. Apicello v. Richard A. DeVaux et al, order of magistrate.

Castle Financial Resources LLC v. Milic Varjaski et al, judgment entered; foreclosure.

Brett Richey v. Sandford Motors Inc., order of magistrate.

Danielle Seidita v. Baljeet Kaur et al, order of magistrate.

Cerni Leasing LLC v. Tipper Services Inc., order of magistrate.

Harvest Run Condo Association v. William Sandy Jr. et al, order of magistrate.

Jennifer L. Miller v. Michael D. Goldstein et al, order of magistrate.

Karen K. Hoopes v. Priscilla A. Caron et al, judgment entered.

TBF Financial LLC v. Shannon Yonnotti et al, default judgment.

Cynthia M. Rosado v. Sam Calderon, dismissed.

Gabriella Hines v. Larry L. Taylor, dismissed.

Gabriella Hines v. Lotonya Taylor, dismissed.

Shane Simpson v. Albert Pezzenti, dismissed.

Jasmine Nickerson v. Titanna Floyd, dismissed.

William F. Scyoc v. Lukus Carr, order of magistrate.

Misty Meadows v. Adrian Brown Sr., order of magistrate.

Misty Meadows v. Nekia Hilson-Brown, order of magistrate.

Jane Haggerty v. Carmen Hasley, order of magistrate.

State v. James E. Thomas, must enter into CCA.

State v. Derrick L. Brown, sentenced.

State v. Alfredo Harris, must complete CCA in house program.

State v. Jerry Womack, sentenced.

State v. Frank Bond, forfeited; sentenced.

State v. Jonathon Daviduk, sentenced.

State v. Floyd Sowers, sentenced; must register as a sex offender/child victim offender.