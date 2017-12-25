Putin foe clears first step in bid for Russian presidency

Associated Press

MOSCOW

Hundreds of supporters of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny nominated him for president Sunday, allowing Navalny to file the endorsement papers required for his candidacy and putting pressure on the Kremlin to allow him to run.

Navalny, the most formidable foe President Vladimir Putin has faced during 18 years in power, is prohibited from seeking political office because of a criminal conviction that is largely viewed as retribution. However, he could enter the race, if he gets special dispensation or the conviction is thrown out.

About 800 Navalny supporters assembled in a giant tent for the formal endorsement meeting held in Moscow’s snow-covered Silver Forest. His allies said multiple meeting venues refused to host the gathering.

Ivan Zhdanov, who chaired the meeting, joked that the riverside event ended up being convened at a place where the address is “Silver Forest, Beach Number 3.”

Election authorities observed the endorsement process. Navalny and his legal advisers submitted the nomination papers with the Russian Election Commission on Sunday evening.

Outdoor endorsement gatherings also took place in 19 other cities, from Vladivostok to St. Petersburg.

In Moscow, the process was delayed because the printer being used to generate the paperwork stopped working in the cold woods. While Navalny’s staff tried to fix the machine, several hundred people gathered on a central Moscow square to demonstrate support for his nomination.