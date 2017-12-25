JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

story tease

O Holy Night


Published: Mon, December 25, 2017 @ 12:00 a.m.

Faith Community Covenant Church observes the reason for the season

Sheila Kosmo helps her daughter, Maddie, 8, both of Austintown, light her candle during a Christmas Eve service at Faith Community Covenant Church in Youngstown. The service, led by Michael Zabel, right, the senior pastor at Faith Community, welcomed nearly 40 worshippers to “pause” before the holiday. “This gives us a chance to pause in the busyness and remember why we are celebrating Christmas,” Zabel said. After the melodies of “O Holy Night” rang out, Zabel asked parishioners if they would just take a moment to ask themselves, “Are you ready for Christmas?”Pictured at the top is Aiden Fitzhenry, 5, of Southington hanging a candy cane on a Christmas tree during the service.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes