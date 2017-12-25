Sheila Kosmo helps her daughter, Maddie, 8, both of Austintown, light her candle during a Christmas Eve service at Faith Community Covenant Church in Youngstown. The service, led by Michael Zabel, right, the senior pastor at Faith Community, welcomed nearly 40 worshippers to “pause” before the holiday. “This gives us a chance to pause in the busyness and remember why we are celebrating Christmas,” Zabel said. After the melodies of “O Holy Night” rang out, Zabel asked parishioners if they would just take a moment to ask themselves, “Are you ready for Christmas?”Pictured at the top is Aiden Fitzhenry, 5, of Southington hanging a candy cane on a Christmas tree during the service.

