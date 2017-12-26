Here are 10 things you should know for Tuesday

Here's a quick look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be widely talked about Tuesday:
Heavy, wind-whipped snow falls on parts of New England, while subzero temperatures sweep from the Rockies to the Plains and Great Lakes.
In a brief video, the president and his wife, Melania, "wish America and the entire world a very Merry Christmas."
Coming off an unlikely win in Alabama, the party looks to take the seat of retiring Sen. Bob Corker in Tennessee.
Maria Rivera, whose home in Puerto Rico was destroyed by Hurricane Maria three months ago, is among millions of the island's residents who remain without electricity.
Heather Menzies-Urich, who was cast as the third-oldest of the seven von Trapp kids in the 1965 musical "The Sound of Music," was 68.
People spending more than expected on items like kitchen gadgets, toys and coats could make this the best Christmas shopping season in several years.
High winds force re-enactors to cancel the historic Delaware River passage.
Luann de Lesseps apologizes after being charged in Florida for drunk and disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.
Ohio state troopers say someone tried to throw packages of tobacco, cellphones and marijuana over the fence at the Richland Correctional Institution on Christmas Eve.
The NFL players — many motivated by ex-49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick — say they kneel to call attention to social injustices, but critics say it disrespects the flag.
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.