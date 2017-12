Driver faces charges

YOUNGSTOWN

A car chase through Youngstown that ended in a crash led to the arrest of a city man Saturday night, according to 21 WFMJ-TV, The Vindicator’s broadcast partner.

When officers attempted to pull over a speeding vehicle – which they identified as stolen – the driver, Odice Anderson, 20, of East Dewey Avenue, ran a red light at Mahoning and Oak Hill avenues. As the car was turning onto the Interstate 680 South ramp, Anderson lost control and went down the hill into the grass.

Police said they found two credit cards belonging to the vehicle’s owner in one of Anderson’s pockets.

Anderson told police he was trying to get to the hospital because he was jumped on the South Side and injured his leg. Police took Anderson to the hospital, where he was treated and sent back to the Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office.

Officers charged Anderson with grand theft auto, credit card theft, failure to comply and resisting arrest and cited him for not complying with police, reckless operation of a vehicle and disobeying a traffic signal.

Father arrested

YOUNGSTOWN

Officers arrested a Youngstown man who was said to have simply “corrected” his son.

According to the report, a juvenile said that during an argument with his parents Friday night, his father, of Indiana Avenue, pushed him to the floor, punched him in the ribs and head and kicked him.

When officers asked the father about the incident, his wife insisted he had merely “corrected” the juvenile, reports said.

Officers arrested the father, who was transported to the Mahoning County jail.

Facing drug charges

YOUNGSTOWN

Officers arrested an Akron woman after finding her passed out in her car in an East Wood Street parking lot Thursday night.

According to the report, when officers approached a vehicle with a female reportedly passed out in the driver’s seat, Shannon Plater, 42, of Mule Road, Akron, stepped out and revealed she had tramadol in her pocket.

Upon investigation, officers found Plater had cocaine as well.

Officers charged Plater with possession of drugs and receiving stolen property.

Leadership awards

YOUNGSTOWN

Nominations are being accepted for the annual Diversity Leadership Recognition Awards presented by Youngstown State University’s Division of Multicultural Affairs. The deadline for nominations is 5 p.m. Jan. 26.

The awards will be announced at the annual dinner at 5:30 p.m. March 22 in the Tyler Grand Ballroom of Stambaugh Auditorium on Fifth Avenue.

To view categories in which nominations will be accepted, visit ysu.edu/news/nominations-open-diversity-leadership-recognition-awards.

Tickets will be sold exclusively at the Stambaugh Auditorium Tyler box office. For ticket information, call 330-259-0555.

For information about the dinner and/or nominations, call 330-941-3370.