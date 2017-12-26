Christmas shootings in Cleveland claim two lives

Associated Press

CLEVELAND

Police in Cleveland are investigating after the city’s second deadly shooting in two days.

Cleveland.com reports a 29-year-old man was shot and killed around 1 a.m. on Monday, Christmas Day, on the city’s west side.

The news organization reports that witnesses said the man had been involved in an argument and may have pointed a gun at someone before he was shot. He was transported to MetroHealth, where he was pronounced dead.

The man’s identity was to be released after the Cuyahoga County medical examiner could notify his family.

Another man in his 20s was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting on the city’s east side on Sunday, Christmas Eve. He was not carrying identification and the medical examiner was working to determine his identity.

The city has recorded 125 homicides this year, down from 135 in all of 2016.