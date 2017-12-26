Austintown Middle School earns Momentum Award

AUSTINTOWN
Austintown Middle School was recognized recently at the annual Ohio School Boards Association Northeast Region Fall Conference for earning a Momentum Award for the 2016-17 school year.
To receive this award, the school must earn straight A’s on all of the value added measures on the school report card.
Schools must have at least two value-added subgroups of students, which include gifted students and students with disabilities.
