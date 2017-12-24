METRO DIGEST || Youngstown trash collections delayed for holidays

Trash collections delayed for holidays

YOUNGSTOWN

Due to the Christmas and New Year’s Day holidays being on Mondays, residential garbage collection for all city residents will be delayed one day during the holiday weeks. Regular residential garbage collection schedule will resume Jan. 8.

NYE party provides college scholarships

BOARDMAN

The Kool Boiz Foundation, a Youngstown nonprofit organization focused on mentoring young men and helping them receive scholarships for school, is hosting its annual New Year’s Eve benefit party at 8:30 p.m. Dec. 31 at Holiday Inn, 7410 South Ave. Tickets are $75 per person or $130 per couple. All proceeds go to the foundation’s college scholarship fund and mentoring programs for black males in the Youngstown area.

Elliott jailed here after extradition

YOUNGSTOWN

JeShawn Elliott, 28, accused of killing his girlfriend in Youngstown in August and then driving her body to Niagara Falls, N.Y., is back in Youngstown, scheduled to appear in Youngstown Municipal Court on Tuesday to face a murder charge in the death of Anvia Mickens, 28, of Bradley Lane. Elliott, of Outlook Avenue, has been in jail in New York, charged there with menacing for threatening Niagara police officers with a knife when they arrested him. The Buffalo News reported that Elliott appeared in court there after pleading guilty to one count of menacing and was sentenced by a Niagara County judge to time served for the misdemeanor charge. Elliott was then extradited to Ohio on Friday and was being held without bond in the Mahoning County jail pending his court appearance.

Mobile store robbed

NILES

Niles police have made an arrest in the armed robbery Saturday about 5:50 p.m. of the Boost Mobile store, 5855 Youngstown-Warren Road, across from and east of Eastwood Mall. The lone robber was wearing a mask and was armed with a firearm. A suspect was arrested a short time later, according to police.

YWCA gets grant

YOUNGSTOWN

YWCA Youngstown was awarded a $5,000 grant from CareSource Foundation for its Barbara Wick Transitional Housing Program, designed to meet the shelter and support needs of low- or no-income homeless women, 18 and older, with or without children. Included are assistance in locating child-care services, permanent housing and health services; case management services, including information and referrals to legal services, substance abuse, mental health services, vocational training and support groups; household management skills training; and relationship and parenting skills training.

The YWCA, through its housing, youth development and empowerment programs, is on a mission to eliminate racism, empower women, stand up for social justice, help families and strengthen communities.