Newspaper asks Ohio court to reconsider autopsy ruling


Published: Sun, December 24, 2017 @ 12:00 a.m.

Associated Press

COLUMBUS

A newspaper has asked the Ohio Supreme Court to reconsider its decision rejecting requests for unredacted autopsy reports from the unsolved slayings of eight family members.

The court ruled 4-3 last week that the Pike County coroner in southern Ohio does not have to release the reports with complete information.

The case involves seven adults and a teenage boy from the Rhoden family who were found shot to death at four homes near Piketon in April 2016.

The Cincinnati Enquirer on Friday asked the court to reconsider, saying its ruling sets a precedent allowing investigators to shield records on “an impossibly vague standard.”

